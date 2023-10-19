Very warm 70s as we close the week.

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 5:22 AM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Much warmer weather will return to end the week. Today and Friday will be in the 60s and 70s for much of the area. A few spots may flirt with 80°. It will remain breezy as wind gusts to 35 miles per hour are possible both days.

The weekend will be mild with temperatures in the 60s. Some spots near 70° Sunday. Mostly sunny skies are expected both days.

Changes are on the way next week with cooler air and some moisture moving in. Monday will remain mild with highs in the 50s and 60s. Temperatures will fall into the 40s and 50s Tuesday with mostly cloudy skies.

Wednesday will be in the 40s for many, with a few spots possibly in the 30s. Showers will be possible through the day. By Thursday, rain and snow showers are possible. Highs will fall into the 30s for much of the area. It will remain cool Friday with highs staying in the 30s, too.

It is far too early to know any specifics about what we are expecting next week, but just know it will be much cooler with snow showers possible.

