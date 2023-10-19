Pine Ridge man pleads guilty to abusive sexual contact

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - In federal court, a Pine Ridge man pleaded guilty Wednesday to abusive sexual contact.

Charles Martinez was initially charged with three counts of sexual abuse of a minor and abusive sexual contact but as part of a plea agreement he only pleaded guilty to abusive sexual contact.

Since the victim of this alleged crime was 8 to 9 years old at the time of the offense, their name is being withheld. This case dates back to November of 2021 when the mother of the victim found a notebook in which the victim detailed inappropriate sexual contact with Charles Martinez.

Judge Daneta Wollman accepted Martinez’s guilty plea and his case will now move to sentencing. Martinez faces a maximum of life in prison and a minimum sentence of five years.

