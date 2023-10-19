New York man pleads not guilty by insanity in September fatal stabbing

Phillip Chips is being held in the Pennington County Jail and is scheduled to appear in court again on November 16.(Cyle Clark)
By Cyle Clark
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 12:45 PM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A New York man pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity in Seventh Circuit Court Thursday.

Phillip Chips, 50, is accused of fatally stabbing Michael White last month. White’s body was found near Rapid Creek off Omaha St.

Chips is charged with first-degree murder. He could face the death penalty or a mandatory life sentence and a $50,000 fine if convicted.

The judge set a deadline of Nov. 30 for the state to determine if they will seek the death penalty.

Chips’ lawyer said his client is currently being evaluated for mental ability to stand trial. He is being held in the Pennington County Jail and will appear in court again on Nov. 16.

