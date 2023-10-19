Motor vehicle thefts increase, while other crimes decrease

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - On Wednesday, the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office released its crime statistics for the third quarter of 2023.

While the Pennington County Jail stays at or near capacity, numbers have decreased for most types of crime. Overall, Pennington County has seen small decreases in aggravated assault and non-motor vehicle theft. However, burglaries saw a 75% increase, and motor vehicle thefts saw a 4% increase.

“Burglaries are related to an occupied structure, which is a residence, or a detached garage would be another form of burglary. Those are what we typically see in a lot of cases. Then with the motor vehicle thefts, we see a lot of keys being left in vehicles unfortunately,” said Dustin Morrison, investigations captain for Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.

While motor vehicle theft and burglaries increased, admissions at the Care Campus decreased. Care Campus helps people overcome their various struggles and get back into the community. According to Willie Whelchel, chief deputy for the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, a 9% decrease in total admissions means the work they’re doing, is working.

“We’ve always said when we started the Care Campus that it was going to be a hand up, not a handout. We’re going to provide services, we’re going to do everything in our power to get people out of the rut that they’re in,” said Whelchel.

We also received the Rapid City Police Department’s third-quarter crime statistics. Those numbers showed decreases in motor vehicle thefts and burglary, but an increase in robberies and non-motor vehicle thefts.

