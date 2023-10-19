Moselle, the former Murdaugh estate, is listed for sale again

Media members were allowed to view the exterior of the main house on the Murdaugh's Moselle...
Media members were allowed to view the exterior of the main house on the Murdaugh's Moselle hunting property.(WHNS | File image)
By Amanda Shaw and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 6:58 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - The Murdaugh family’s former Moselle estate is on the market again.

The home and about 21 acres are currently for sale at a price of $1.9 million.

Earlier this year, the property sold for $3.9 million. That sale included 1,700 acres of hunting land and the area where Alex Murdaugh was found guilty of killing his wife and son.

According to the Crosby Land Company brochure, the Moselle home “exudes character, charm and high-end finishes.” It is 5,275 square feet with four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shannon Parker said she and other passengers were initially looking for elk on the mountains,...
New photos of Bigfoot? Woman records something mysterious in Colorado
Female Correction Facility prints.
Rapid City is soon to be home to the second South Dakota women’s prison
Mr. Liquor will open next summer at its new location on Catron Boulevard.
South Rapid City continues to grow
Hope Center, aiding Rapid City's homeless for 12 years, will close its doors due to...
The Hope Center dedicated to helping those in need will close its doors after 12 years
Animal shelter pet overpopulation has workers concerned.
Animal shelters overwhelmed with abandoned pets, feral felines

Latest News

Four people were pronounced dead at the scene and two others were taken to a hospital.
Driver arrested after crash on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu kills 4 college students
Meals on Wheels Western South Dakota teamed up with "Flowers by LeRoy" to deliver meals and...
Meals On Wheels, Flowers by LeRoy, and the Blue Knights come together to give meals and flowers to seniors
A man sits outside his building which was destroyed during Israeli bombardment in Rafah refugee...
Israel will let Egypt deliver some aid to Gaza, as doctors struggle to treat hospital blast victims
The mother of the victim in this case found a notebook detailing Martinez's crimes.
Pine Ridge man pleads guilty to abusive sexual contact