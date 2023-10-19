More than 300 arrested in Capitol Hill demonstration urging Israel-Hamas war cease-fire

Demonstrators, calling for a ceasefire in the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, are...
Demonstrators, calling for a ceasefire in the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, are detained by U.S. Capitol Police during a protest inside the Cannon House Office Building at the Capitol in Washington on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 12:02 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — More than 300 people were arrested for illegally demonstrating and three people were charged with assaulting police after protesters descended on Capitol Hill to call for a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas.

Hundreds of demonstrators from Jewish advocacy groups, including Jewish Voice for Peace and If Not Now, poured into a congressional office building on Wednesday. They wore shirts that read “Jews say cease fire now” and they chanted “let Gaza live” and “not in my name” before they were detained by Capitol Police.

Demonstrations are not allowed inside Capitol buildings, and police said they warned the crowd gathered in the rotunda of the Cannon House Office Building to stop before they began making the arrests.

The 305 people arrested for illegally demonstrating were subsequently released and those charged with assault were held in custody pending an appearance before a judge.

A few liberal members of Congress have been pushing for a resolution in the latest Hamas-Israel war, saying that Israeli bombardment of civilians in Gaza is leading to a humanitarian crisis.

The protesters were never in the U.S. Capitol, as some falsely stated on social media.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mr. Liquor will open next summer at its new location on Catron Boulevard.
South Rapid City continues to grow
Shannon Parker said she and other passengers were initially looking for elk on the mountains,...
New photos of Bigfoot? Woman records something mysterious in Colorado
House explosion in Humboldt
UPDATE: One dead after home explosion in Humboldt
The Pack Mule Hill City grocery store.
New specialty grocery store in Hill City boosts local economy
Roanoke murder suspect Edward Denoyer
Virginia man wanted for double fatal shooting arrested in Vermillion

Latest News

How to avoid buyer’s remorse with big purchases
How to avoid buyer’s remorse with a home purchase
How to avoid buyer’s remorse with a home purchase
President Joe Biden speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Oct....
Biden will deliver a rare Oval Office address as he seeks billions of dollars for Israel and Ukraine
Prescribed burn planned near Pringle, SD
FILE - A passenger disembarks from a ferry arriving from Peaks Island, Feb. 4, 2023, in...
Federal forecasters predict warm, wet US winter but less snow because of El Nino, climate change