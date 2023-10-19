Mixology at Home – Nuts and Berries Cocktail

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With the change in seasons comes the change in cocktail menus. While I really don’t have a menu at home that changes with the seasons, there are drinks that just work better when the weather cools.

On this Mixology at Home, we gather “nuts and berries.” Nuts and Berries. That’s the name of the drink.

Later this fall we will do something with apple-cinnamon syrup.

But here’s this week’s concoction. Again, very simple ingredients and directions.

Ingredients

1 ½ oz hazelnut liqueur (I use Frangelico)

1 /2 oz raspberry liqueur (Chambord is preferred but your choice)

2 to 3 oz whipping cream (You could use half and half or milk, but I like cream. Not sure if Irish cream works but it is worth experimenting with)

Directions

Add the liqueur to an ice-filled rocks glass and stir to mix well. Then add the cream and stir again.

Another round

Last year around this time we featured a pumpkin spice martini. It wasn’t bad (New York slang for good).

Here is another fall flavor I think we might try on an upcoming Mixology at Home, Apple Cider Spritz: 2-3 oz apple cider, 1 oz Aperol, 2-3 oz Prosecco, splash of soda water, sprinkle of cinnamon, apple wedge for garnish. Fill the glass with ice, and stir in apple cider and Aperol. Add Prosecco and soda with a sprinkle of cinnamon.

