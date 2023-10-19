Meals On Wheels, Flowers by LeRoy, and the Blue Knights come together to give meals and flowers to seniors

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - “It’s an exciting morning here at Meals on Wheels in western South Dakota We’re delivering our blizzard bags to our participants across western South Dakota,” George Larson, the executive director of Meals on Wheels in Western South Dakota, stated. “We’re also having a special program with Flowers by LeRoy for all participants in the Rapid City Area, and we’ve got the Blue Knights helping out, which they do many times a year to make sure all of this goes smoothly,” Larson added.

Paula Wimp, owner of Flowers by LeRoy, stated, “Today is Petal it Forward, a national holiday where florists buy bouquets of flowers and give them out to customers at random, adding that “they get to keep one and share one with someone.” Wimp stated that she wanted to “Get the bouquets out to people who might now be able to get to us, so we partnered with Meals on Wheels, and the gentlemen and ladies that deliver meals will be delivering flowers to the meal recipients.”

Wimp donated 450 flowers to Meals on Wheels.

Wimp added, “I just think it’s important that we recognize the time that people donate to the community for programs like Meals on Wheels, That’s why it was important to me to partner with them.”

Members from the Blue Knights, a motorcycle group of retired sheriffs, and volunteers had a busy morning delivering the 450 donated flowers and over 800 freshly made meals from the Rapid City Meals on Wheels Kitchen.

“It’s something that we’ve been doing for the last 5 years: helping Meals on Wheels deliver the blizzard bags,” Dave Thorgraad, the state representative for the South Dakota Blue Knights, stated, adding that they always want to help and serve the community.

“In Rapid City alone, we have 27 different primary routes to deliver hot lunches to seniors across Rapid City, which volunteers will deliver to the same seniors every single day so that they get to know them, understand who they are, and become friends with them, it’s a wonderful thing we’re delivering,” Larson added that Meals on Wheels is always looking for volunteers and companies to donate their time.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.