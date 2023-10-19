Empty bowls for no empty stomachs

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A fundraiser that started 17 years ago for the Saloon No. 10′s Deadwood Social Club has grown over the years.

The fundraiser members and volunteers gather locally made pottery bowls from students and artists and sell them for $10 with a choice of soup. The bowls are meant to be taken home as a momentum whether used for soup or something else.

The soup is made from scratch in the Deadwood Social Club’s kitchen and the event is aimed to fight hunger.

Soups that were prepared this year were clam chowder, meatball minestrone, chicken tortilla, coconut curry, and chili.

Typically the event is held around World Food Day and aims to give back to the community by donating all the funds to local food banks.

The food banks that will be given donations this year are the Lord’s Cupboard and the Spearfish Community Food Pantry.

The Lead Deadwood Arts Center executive director, Karen Everett said that last year they raised around $2,200 and hope to raise even more this year.

“It’s always fun to bring a big check to the Spearfish food bank and the Lord’s Cupboard in Lead, and the timing is perfect because it’s always around the holiday season, like right before Thanksgiving and Christmas so that’s a perfect time to make a nice donation,” Everett said.

Everett said last year both the Lord’s Cupboard and the Spearfish Community Food Pantry received $1,100 each.

The owner and general manager of Saloon No. 10 and Deadwood Social Club, Louie Lalonde said there will always be a need for an event like this.

”We just realized even back then there was a need for guaranteeing that there would be food or money available for the Lord’s Cupboard, and then of course the Spearfish food pantry,” said Lalonde.

The kitchen staff and volunteers passed out more than 200 hand-made bowls this year and hope to surpass their almost $3,000 goal.

