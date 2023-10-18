Virginia man wanted for double fatal shooting arrested in Vermillion

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A 25-year-old suspect in a shooting that killed two people in Virginia last month was arrested in Vermillion Wednesday morning, according to the U.S Marshals Service.

Edward Denoyer has been indicted on additional charges regarding this homicide investigation.

Authorities state Denoyer is charged with two counts of First Degree Murder, one count of Malicious Wounding, and three counts of Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony.

The homicides occurred Sept. 17 in Roanoke, Virginia, after which Denoyer fled the state.

Several other federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies assisted the US Marshals Service Dakota Territory Fugitive Task Force in capturing Denoyer.

Denoyer was taken to the Clay County Jail, awaiting his initial court appearance and extradition to Virginia.

