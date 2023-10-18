Stevens High School receives homeland security grant for classroom safety

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The South Dakota Department of Homeland Security is providing funds to various schools across the state, including one here in Rapid City.

Tuesday night, the RCAS board authorized the approval of a federal grant with the South Dakota Department of Public Safety Office of Homeland Security for the 2023-2024 school year that would provide $60,000 to Stevens High School for security purposes in order to upgrade the school’s classroom door locks.

The performance-end date for the grant is December 31, 2024.

