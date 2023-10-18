South Rapid City continues to grow

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The south side of Rapid City along the Highway 16 Bypass (Catron Boulevard) continues to grow, with a Black Hills business expanding into the area.

Mr. Liquor started construction on their new store on the south side of Walmart. The store is expected to look a little different than your usual liquor store. This location will be 16,000 square feet and will feature a beer and wine bar for those looking to sample a new drink.

This area of the city has been growing for the past few years, but this is the first business to break ground on this stretch of land along the highway. With Mr. Liquor beating everyone else to the spot, the owner shared what he would like to see in the area.

“Man, the whole time we’ve been doing this, I would love to see a Granite City or something like that come in, a nice large format restaurant that can serve the Southwest side of town here,” said Jason Dvorak, the owner of Mr. Liquor.

Only time will tell what businesses end up opening up shop here. Mr. Liquor is expected to open its doors next summer.

