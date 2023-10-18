Resolution to reduce homelessness passes the Pennington County Board of Commissioners

By Madison Newman
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 9:14 PM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - On Tuesday, a joint resolution to reduce homelessness in Pennington County was presented to the Pennington County Board of Commissioners.

With the Hope Center closing its doors in December, the homeless community will struggle finding places to go that will keep them off the streets. However, according to statements from Rapid City Mayor Jason Salamun and Pennington County Sheriff Brian Mueller, plans to help get homeless off the streets for good are falling into place.

“Homelessness is a very heavy topic with very passionate people on all sides. Today is not the day to debate what services we should or shouldn’t provide, today is a day that our communities come together, Rapid City and Pennington County, with a shared goal and a shared vision of reducing homelessness in Rapid City and Pennington county,” said Mueller.

Mueller says the next step is to start discussions about what partners they can bring to the table, as well as community ideas on what can be done to help reduce the homeless population.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shannon Parker said she and other passengers were initially looking for elk on the mountains,...
New photos of Bigfoot? Woman records something mysterious in Colorado
Albany Farms in Belle Fourche.
More than 250 more jobs will be available in Belle Fourche because of Albany Farms
Nevaeh Braveheart's family and friends gather for her first anniversary.
Family seeks justice for hit-and-run victim
Female Correction Facility prints.
Rapid City is soon to be home to the second South Dakota women’s prison
Hope Center, aiding Rapid City's homeless for 12 years, will close its doors due to...
The Hope Center dedicated to helping those in need will close its doors after 12 years

Latest News

WAVI members honor first responders
South Dakota Mines hosts an innovation expo
South Dakota Mines hosts Innovation Expo
Low blood supply has officials pleading for help.
Blood shortage has officials asking for help
The Pack Mule Hill City grocery store.
New specialty grocery store in Hill City boosts local economy
Mr. Liquor will open next summer at its new location on Catron Boulevard.
South Rapid City continues to grow