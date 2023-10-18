Non-profit seeks help from other organizations as its facility closes

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Hope Center in downtown Rapid City offers resources such as a mail center, meals, advocacy, community resources, and a free laundry facility to the homeless.

However, this help will soon cease due to the building closing on Dec. 8.

“We are not dissolving as an organization. We will remain active, just not within a building. Our board will continue to meet,” said Melanie Timm, executive director of the Hope Center.

Although the organization will no longer have a physical building, they still hope to stay involved in the community, but for right now, “We have no idea what the future holds for us,” said Timm.

The Cornerstone Rescue Mission, a non-profit organization that offers various overnight accommodations, said they are at capacity with their shelter, however, they will help people when they can.

“I don’t really know how much we will pick up. What I can tell you is this in our 42 years of operation and for people who need shelter, we’ll be there to take care of anybody who walks through our door, provided that they’re sober,” said Lysa Allison, mission executive director.

Another non-profit organization in Rapid City, OneHeart, is a transitional housing service offering counseling, job skills, and life training. However, OneHeart said they don’t think they will see a huge influx of people, either.

“People do have to be referred to get into OneHeart by one of our partnering agencies and a person trained to do so within those agencies,” said Julie Oberlander, community engagement coordinator. “So, it is not an emergency shelter and it’s not a day center. We are a long-term program looking for long-term solutions to poverty and housing insecurity for the people we serve.”

Overall, there is no final answer to where the Hope Center’s clientele will go.

