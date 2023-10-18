New specialty grocery store in Hill City boosts local economy

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A Southern Hills town is expanding one grocery aisle at a time.

In 2021, a sawmill outside of Hill City closed its doors, laying off 40 employees. In response to this economic setback, the city made the strategic decision to focus on promoting tourism and residential development as key drivers for the economy.

“We have seen some nice new buildings going up in Hill City. This is one of them, and we have some plans to build a number of new buildings in the near future,” said Hill City economic developer Bob Lowrey.

Part of that new direction includes the Pack Mule grocery store, a new specialty market focusing on high-end steaks, seafood, and produce.

“Hill City is just booming and growing by the month right now. And we wanted to do an extension of what we are trying to do in Rapid City as well, and that is bring wonderful specialty products and local products, and just all the things that you can’t find in any of the big box stores. So we knew that we wanted to change grocery shopping around here, around the Black Hills,” said The Pack Mule co-owner Viola Venner.

In an area well-known for its beef and cattle, the store stands out by offering the unique combination of shopping while enjoying a beer or a glass of wine.

“There’s not a lot of shopping options in the city. There’s not a lot of liquor options. I mean, we have some really fun beers and wines and specialty liquors that Morgans worked really hard to bring in, and it’s just a lot of things that you can’t find in Hill City and possibly even in Rapid at this point,” said Venner.

The Pack Mule grocery store is set to fully open at the end of October, and the city expects even more tourist attractions to arrive next year.

