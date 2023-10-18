Craving Chick-fil-A? Now you can recreate some dishes from home

FILE - There are 26 recipes in the cookbook entitled, “Extra Helpings: Inspiring Stories and...
FILE - There are 26 recipes in the cookbook entitled, “Extra Helpings: Inspiring Stories and Imaginative Recipes from Chick-fil-A Shared Table,” that contain known favorites, but also recipes by shared table partners.(m01229 / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 11:54 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Chick-fil-A has released its first-ever digital cookbook, and it’s free.

If you’re feeling nostalgic for some of the fast food joint’s discontinued items – or have a craving but the restaurant is closed – you can recreate the dishes at home.

The book inspired by Chick-fil-A’s shared table program was put together in hopes of raising awareness of food insecurity and food waste, the company noted.

There are 26 recipes in the cookbook entitled, “Extra Helpings: Inspiring Stories and Imaginative Recipes from Chick-fil-A Shared Table,” that contain known favorites and also recipes by shared table partners.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shannon Parker said she and other passengers were initially looking for elk on the mountains,...
New photos of Bigfoot? Woman records something mysterious in Colorado
Female Correction Facility prints.
Rapid City is soon to be home to the second South Dakota women’s prison
Hope Center, aiding Rapid City's homeless for 12 years, will close its doors due to...
The Hope Center dedicated to helping those in need will close its doors after 12 years
Animal shelter pet overpopulation has workers concerned.
Animal shelters overwhelmed with abandoned pets, feral felines
Best Buy announced all DVD sales will come to a stop by the end of the 2023 holiday season.
DVDs will soon be a thing of the past

Latest News

Stephanie Van Emst went to the hospital with severe back pain. Hours later, she found herself...
‘It’s like a nightmare’: Woman finds herself paralyzed after experiencing severe back pain
Google extends Chromebook lifespan after consumer push
Google extends Chromebook lifespan after consumer push
Joshua Pleasnick
Suspect who allegedly entered Wisconsin Capitol armed twice in same day booked again
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, listens after he was not successful in the first ballot, as...
GOP’s Jim Jordan fails again to win vote to become House speaker as colleagues seek options
Great quality and variety of locally grown, organic squash at The Market.
Healthy Eating with Eric Gardner - Organic Squash