Blood shortage has officials asking for help

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Vitalant’s blood donation center is still struggling to meet a goal of four days worth of blood.

To combat this issue, they’re having blood drives across the Black Hills.

Low blood supply numbers, coupled with constant demand, causes causes concern for officials but they are optimistic they can get back on track with the community’s help.

“Throughout our area and even nationwide we’re going to have to see people consistently coming out every single time they’re eligible the next few months to get out of this shortage,” said the communication manager for Vitalant, Tori Robbins. “And so those people who haven’t donated blood in some time or have never donated blood, I highly encourage them to get back in. Get on that regular routine. Start donating blood, start saving lives!”

Robbins stressed that O-type blood is the most crucial and encouraged everyone to schedule an appointment online with the Vitalant office, open seven days a week. For information on blood drives near you click here.

