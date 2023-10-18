Blood shortage has officials asking for help

By Adrian Carbajal
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 9:22 PM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Vitalant’s blood donation center is still struggling to meet a goal of four days worth of blood.

To combat this issue, they’re having blood drives across the Black Hills.

Low blood supply numbers, coupled with constant demand, causes causes concern for officials but they are optimistic they can get back on track with the community’s help.

“Throughout our area and even nationwide we’re going to have to see people consistently coming out every single time they’re eligible the next few months to get out of this shortage,” said the communication manager for Vitalant, Tori Robbins. “And so those people who haven’t donated blood in some time or have never donated blood, I highly encourage them to get back in. Get on that regular routine. Start donating blood, start saving lives!”

Robbins stressed that O-type blood is the most crucial and encouraged everyone to schedule an appointment online with the Vitalant office, open seven days a week. For information on blood drives near you click here.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shannon Parker said she and other passengers were initially looking for elk on the mountains,...
New photos of Bigfoot? Woman records something mysterious in Colorado
Albany Farms in Belle Fourche.
More than 250 more jobs will be available in Belle Fourche because of Albany Farms
Nevaeh Braveheart's family and friends gather for her first anniversary.
Family seeks justice for hit-and-run victim
Female Correction Facility prints.
Rapid City is soon to be home to the second South Dakota women’s prison
Hope Center, aiding Rapid City's homeless for 12 years, will close its doors due to...
The Hope Center dedicated to helping those in need will close its doors after 12 years

Latest News

WAVI members honor first responders
South Dakota Mines hosts an innovation expo
South Dakota Mines hosts Innovation Expo
The Pack Mule Hill City grocery store.
New specialty grocery store in Hill City boosts local economy
Mr. Liquor will open next summer at its new location on Catron Boulevard.
South Rapid City continues to grow