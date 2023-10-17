Winds Increasing Overnight and Tomorrow with a Wind Advisory in Effect

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

A wind advisory is in effect for the foothills and the South Dakota Plains. This is in effect now until Wednesday at 3 PM. Winds will be sustained at 25 to 35 miles per hour with gusts reaching upwards of 55 to 60 mph. These winds could make it difficult to travel in high profile or lighter vehicles on high speed highways. Make sure to tie down and loose furniture or object outside or move them out of open space, away from winds. These winds will start to die down Wednesday afternoon.

High temperatures will be cooler tomorrow with 50s and 60s likely by the afternoon. The winds will make it feel a little cooler. Thursday, temperatures will rebound into the low 70s with completely sunny skies. A little bit of a breeze is possible in the afternoon. Friday, temperatures get even warmer into the mid to upper 70s. Sunshine will continue throughout the entire day. The weekend, temperatures stay in the 60s for high temperatures but a few clouds start to work their way in. Sunday will be a repeat of Saturday with 60s and mostly sunny skies. Starting off next week, temperatures start to drop. Low 60s are likely Monday with partly sunny skies. Tuesday, our next system will likely move through with temperatures failing to get out of the 50s for high temperatures with rain showers around.

