Which vintage toy should be in the Hall of Fame?

By KEVN Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:06 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The National Toy Hall of Fame is letting fans vote for one of the five toys - Fisher-Price Corn Popper, My Little Pony, PEZ dispensers, pogo stick, and Transformers - that have never made it to the Hall of Fame.

Toys nominated for the Hall of Fame must have inspired creative play and enjoyed popularity over a sustained period. The National Toy Hall of Fame is located in The Strong National Museum of Play in Rochester, New York.

Fans can cast one vote per day through Oct. 24 on the National Toy Hall of Fame website.

Here is the Black Hills Fox Poll on which vintage toy you would choose for the top spot for the National Toy Hall of Fame.

