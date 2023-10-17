Unseasonably warm today, and becoming windy.
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 5:25 AM MDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Today we’ll see unseasonably warm temperatures with highs well on up into the 70s this afternoon. These temperatures will be more than 15 degrees above normal in some cases.
A cold front blows through this evening, bringing strong, gusty winds and slightly cooler air for Wednesday. A Wind Advisory is in effect, as winds will gust to 55 miles per hour tonight into Wednesday morning. A few clouds are possible with the front, with isolated showers possible in northwest South Dakota.
Unseasonably warm temperatures return Thursday and Friday with highs back into the 70s.
A major change in the weather pattern is expected next week with colder and wetter conditions. Stay tuned!
