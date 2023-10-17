The semester isn’t over but the report card is out for South Dakota schools

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It has been three years since COVID-19 shut down schools across the nation, and Rapid City Area Schools still sees the impact on their more than 12,000 students.

“We lost a lot of students that didn’t comeback after COVID, especially at Central High School. We don’t know where they went, they didn’t come back to school, so we know that last year was the graduating class for COVID,” said Nicole Swigart, Rapid City Area Schools superintendent.

RCAS high school students had an 86% graduation rate, however the college and career readiness for those students is at 44%.

“The college and career readiness score is actually based on the advanced endorsement on the high school diploma. So, in order to be ranked as college and career ready you need to take one or more classes in the advanced track,” said Swigart.

RCAS does not require their students to take an advanced class. It is encouraged because if a student passes this class it could help with college credit and costs.

“The state allows students to take college credit for a third of the cost, which is incredible. The state picks up two-thirds and the family picks up one-third and the cost of books,” said Swigart.

Overall, student performance scores were slightly below average in math, English, and science. These scores are based on the South Dakota Math and English Language Arts Assessments, which is given to students one time per year.

“We should be looking at growth. Where did the students come to us, what did they come as freshmen, where did they leave us. Or even at the beginning of their junior year, what were they doing and where did we get them to,” said Swigart.

Overall, Swigart said that she hopes that they are able to bring students back year after year to increase their graduation rate.

