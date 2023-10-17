SDSU football wins its 20th straight game Saturday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota State football garnered its 20th straight win on Saturday after defeating Northern Iowa 41-6.

The Jackrabbits haven’t lost a game in 408 days, dating back to the team’s season opening loss to Iowa on September 3 of last season. You can thank the SDSU defense for the weekend win, forcing four fumbles, two interceptions and getting four sacks.

“(A) lot goes into this, it’s not just rushing the quarterback,” South Dakota State football coach Jimmy Rogers said. “The defense was great tonight. I don’t know how many times we hit him (opposing QB), obviously we hit him more than sacked him, but we were able to get him off track and...we’re hard to beat if we can get you off schedule.”

