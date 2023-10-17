Rapid City Arts Council presents “The Goods” an art party

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - About 50 artists are expected to participate in this year’s 18th annual “The Goods”, a unique art exhibition fundraiser at the Dahl Arts Center, which opens on Friday, Oct. 27.

The exhibition will feature works by acclaimed local and regional visual artists donating their artwork to be displayed anonymously. The artists behind the artwork are not revealed until the actual annual Goods event, happening this year on Friday, Nov. 10 at 5 p.m. People can sign up to win artwork until 7 p.m.

The Rapid City Arts Council hosts this annual art fundraiser that’s become a popular event for the community. Noah Geiger, Rapid City Arts Council Curator and Gallery Director says the party is a memorable experience and a lot of fun with art, curator talks, a muralist panel, tours, live dance, musical performances, and hors d’oeuvres, “It’s our annual fundraiser and our biggest event. and it’s a big art party.” The Goods event highlights the impact of our local arts council but the anonymity adds intrigue to a great evening. Geiger adds that the artists’ names are announced early, but we don’t reveal which piece is theirs until the end of The Goods when someone wins the artwork. Michael Ramey, an artist who is donating a piece of his own art to the event says it’s a wonderful creative smorgasbord of art, “You don’t know which pieces belong to which artists and it’s a great little sample and you get to see a lot of little works from a lot of different artists in the community and it’s a great way to get to know artists in the community and to see what they can create, a little buffet of all these pieces which is nice.”

Designed to bring people and art together to encourage both creativity and generosity, the Goods provide a backdrop for the community to admire 8″ x 8″ artworks for sale. Geiger says the sale of the artworks generates excitement where all the pieces are the same size, sold lottery-style, and winners take The Goods pieces home for $125. Artists feel great knowing that their artwork at The Goods encourages support for a wide variety of programs that reach all kinds of people with all kinds of abilities.

The Dahl Arts Center is a public facility. It was built to serve artists, develop arts and culture for the community, and foster creativity throughout Rapid City. Geiger says artists want their art to be seen and enjoyed. Local arts organizations and the Arts Council play a critical role. The Rapid City Arts Council is entrusted with developing and managing the Dahl Arts Center, from year-round art classes to grant funding, to concerts and art exhibitions featuring regional artists.

The lottery winners are announced along with the names of the artists at the Goods event on Nov. 10. Tickets are available now at Rapid City Arts Council.

