Pet of the Week: Snow

This "Snow" will melt your heart.
By Adrian Carbajal
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 8:38 PM MDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - As we march toward the winter season, there’s no better time than now to adopt our Black Hills Fox Pet of the Week.

Meet Snow! She is a “furrific” 6-year-old, 71-pound female German Sheppard mix who does best with small groups of people. Snow is super energetic but can also be calm and loves a good brushing, so if you like spa day’s she’s your “purrfect” girl.

Her adoption fee is $225, and you can see her at the Humane Society of the Black Hills six days a week starting daily at 11 a.m.

