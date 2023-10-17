Mines, BHSU volleyball prepare for rivalry match Tuesday

Yellow Jackets look for first season sweep since 2019
By Andrew Lind
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 11:35 PM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - When the two teams played each other in Chadron earlier this season, Black Hills State came out on top defeating South Dakota Mines 3-2.

The two teams play Tuesday in another match, this time in Spearfish. The Yellow Jackets are looking for a season sweep of the Hardrockers, something that hasn’t happened since 2019.

Both head coaches told KOTA Territory News that they will be successful if they can stay true to their own identity.

“Our goals haven’t changed since when we beat Mines the last time,” Black Hills State head coach Bree Davis said. “...To be consistent and to keep making improvements within our own program. We’re just really leaning into that process and that’s been our focus...just lean in, work as a team and continue to move towards those end of the year goals.”

”I think a lot of our upperclassman like know what to expect especially when we walk into an environment at BH,” Mines head coach Lauren Prochazka said. “Our freshman, because we have so many of them, I don’t think it’s as big of a deal and we kind of like to keep it that way. Like we have to play well in conference and we have to win conference matches, and so our focus is on doing just that.”

Tip off is at 6 p.m.

