The Hope Center dedicated to helping those in need will close its doors after 12 years

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - An area non-profit dedicated to serving the homeless and impoverished in the Rapid City community will close its doors after 12 years.

The Hope Center will cease offering guest services after Friday, Dec. 8.

According to a news release from executive director Melanie Timm, the non-profit’s decision to close was due to circumstances “out of their control.” Adding at the Rapid City Council meeting Monday night that the Hope Center organization will not be dissolving; rather it will be going inactive.

“Our board will continue to meet, and our staff will no longer have jobs including me, but I am going to take a different role with the Hope Center; if our circumstances were to change, we are very open to the idea of coming back,” expressed Timm. “Not in the same location and not using the building that we purchased, and that right now is our biggest hurdle, the Hope Center is now homeless; as ironic as that is, that is our problem.”

Back in September, the Rapid City Council voted to block the organization’s plans to move into a new space at 600 East Blvd N, citing concerns from neighborhood residents.

“The conditional use permit is crucial for us to provide any services that resemble what we’re currently doing, so without that permit, we’re unable to combine with other organizations, and we’re unable to move into a different facility,” explained Timm. “With our landlord not renewing our lease, the donations that we rely on to sustain ourselves have gone down dramatically since the beginning of this whole process. We’re just not able to operate.”

On Monday’s release, Timm expressed gratitude to area volunteers and said, “The Hope Center created an inviting space where people were seen, heard, respected, and treated with dignity. For many, the Hope Center was their safe haven and the only family they had.”

As for the 200 to 300 people that the Hope Center serves per day.

“We’re going to try to stay connected to the people that we serve because those relationships are very important,” expressed Timm. “I made the announcement on Friday to our guests, and immediately one of our elders, who is in a wheelchair, burst into tears and said, ‘So our family is breaking up’.”

The Hope Center was established in 2010 as a project of the First United Methodist Church in downtown Rapid City, now soon to be an ‘afterthought’ of Rapid City 12 years later.

