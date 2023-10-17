Friends of the Children wants better outcomes for Native American children

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - For some, having a good mentor can be the difference between succeeding in life and becoming complacent.

One mentorship program expanded its doors to Rapid City last year with the purpose of giving Native American children a better chance of success in work and school. Friends of the Children pairs a child with a mentor who will be responsible for helping ensure the child has adequate support. This can come in the form of scheduling times to hang out in person or just being available to chat when that child needs to.

The program boasts that 92% of the children with mentors go on to enroll in post-secondary education, serve our country, or enter the workforce. In addition, 93% of those in the program stay out of the juvenile justice system.

The executive director of Friends of the Children says the support they give is unconditional.

“Having that person that’s there no matter what. In case a relative for some reason goes into child welfare which very much does happen. Our relative will follow them wherever they go,” said Valeriah Big Eagle.

Big Eagle says they started taking in children from Rapid City about a year ago but they are already getting prepared to double the number they serve.

