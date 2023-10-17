DVDs will soon be a thing of the past

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With new streaming platforms that offer movies and TV shows from the comfort of your couch, DVDs are becoming a thing of the past.

10 years ago, Blockbuster stores closed and stopped DVD rentals, and last month Netflix made the decision to end mailing DVDs to members.

We talked with people in downtown Rapid City to find out the last time they bought a DVD movie.

“DVDs aren’t going to impact me or anybody else, because we have Netflix, Hulu, Disney, we got all kinds of things that are going on,” one consumer said.

“I bought a workout DVD like a year ago, and that’s probably the most recent. Past that, it had to be years before then to,” another person added.

“We don’t eve watch DVDs, we go to Netflix, Hulu, and Disney. Why keep a DVD? They can get scratched,” was another explanation.

Best Buy announced it will stop selling DVD and Blue-ray discs by the end of the year.

