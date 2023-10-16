Warmest Day of the Week Tomorrow, Weak Cold Front Cooling Things Off Wednesday

By Ryan Larmeu
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 4:17 PM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

Overnight, fairly mild temperatures will settle in with some places not getting out of the 50s, but most of us will fall into the 40s for low temperatures. Tomorrow, warmth will settle in. High temperatures will range from the upper 60s to upper 70s. A weak cold front will shift the winds from the SE to out of the N by midday. Winds could be gusting up to 50 mph in some places overnight Tuesday and into Wednesday. Temperatures Wednesday will likely be cooler with highs in the 50s becoming increasingly likely. A few clouds will work their way into the picture by Wednesday at sundown. Temperatures Thursday will start to warm back up. 60s are expected with mostly sunny skies once again.

Friday, another warm day in the Black Hills with temperatures likely getting back into the 70s for afternoon high temperatures. Saturday, temperatures will fall back into the 60s for high temperatures, but it will still see temperatures above average. Sunday and Monday, 60s are looking like they will be likely for high temperatures with sunny skies continuing.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family of hit-and-run victim offers reward for information.
Family of hit and run victim offers reward for information
Nevaeh Braveheart's family and friends gather for her first anniversary.
Family seeks justice for hit-and-run victim
State minimum wage to increase Jan. 1
Two areas in the Black Hills that are popular target shooting sites, will close temporarily for...
Forest Service temporarily closes popular shooting areas
This image appears to show Grand Gateway Hotel owner Connie Uhre spraying a cleaning product at...
Uhre found guilty of two of three simple assault charges

Latest News

Warmest Day of the Week Tomorrow, Weak Cold Front Cooling Things Off Wednesday
Warmest Day of the Week Tomorrow, Weak Cold Front Cooling Things Off Wednesday
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
A mostly sunny and warmer start to the workweek.
Mostly Sunny KEVN
We are in for a sunny yet warmer start to the week
Sunshine Back In The Forecast... Warming Up Into Next Week