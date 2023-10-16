Warmest Day of the Week Tomorrow, Weak Cold Front Cooling Things Off Wednesday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

Overnight, fairly mild temperatures will settle in with some places not getting out of the 50s, but most of us will fall into the 40s for low temperatures. Tomorrow, warmth will settle in. High temperatures will range from the upper 60s to upper 70s. A weak cold front will shift the winds from the SE to out of the N by midday. Winds could be gusting up to 50 mph in some places overnight Tuesday and into Wednesday. Temperatures Wednesday will likely be cooler with highs in the 50s becoming increasingly likely. A few clouds will work their way into the picture by Wednesday at sundown. Temperatures Thursday will start to warm back up. 60s are expected with mostly sunny skies once again.

Friday, another warm day in the Black Hills with temperatures likely getting back into the 70s for afternoon high temperatures. Saturday, temperatures will fall back into the 60s for high temperatures, but it will still see temperatures above average. Sunday and Monday, 60s are looking like they will be likely for high temperatures with sunny skies continuing.

