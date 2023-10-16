USD football with best start since 2017

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota football continues its dominance in the Missouri Valley conference with a 34-31 win over Youngstown State on Saturday.

It was Will Leyland who sealed the deal for the Coyotes with a 41-yard field goal as time expired. USD moves to 5-1 on the season, it’s their best start in six years.

Head coach Bob Nielson says he had full faith in Leyland’s ability to finish off the Penguins.

“Will’s been really solid with all of the placement kicks, and we had all of the confidence in the world that he was going to knock that through,” Nielson said. “Kind of a wild way to win...crazy football game...but couldn’t be more happy and proud of our guys.”

South Dakota faces Indiana State next weekend before SDSU comes to town the week after next.

