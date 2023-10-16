Students awarded the Make a Difference scholarship at Black Hills State are giving back to the community

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - In 2012 Dr. James Hess, a then professor at Black Hills State University, donated 1 million dollars to the school to start the Make a Difference Scholarship. Since his recent passing, students and faculty alike have come together to upgrade that scholarship- now offering full in-state tuition to its recipients.

The Make a Difference scholarship gives students opportunities to create relationships within their communities, develop meaningful careers, and learn skills they can take with them even after leaving BHSU. The money is awarded to students based on the criteria they will give back to their communities through community-based projects.

”Part of this scholarship requires that they do a project. So the students that are given the award are given about $2,500 to do a project. It has to be more than a one-time event, it has to have some enduring impact, sustainability,” says Cheryl Anagnopoulos, a board member for the scholarship and psychology professor at Black Hills State.

The three students awarded this year helped re-brand the scholarship following the upgrades done by faculty. Recipients of the scholarship have to apply every year, with new ideas in mind for bettering their communities. Ultimately the scholarship creates an opportunity for connection.

”I think that it’s really important that when you come to college, I feel like our professors here at BH really encourage it, is not just being another student. Not just coming to classes, you know, taking the lectures and leaving, I think really trying to make an impact in the community and leave a legacy at the University,” says Lexie Bendigo, one of three scholarship recipients and a junior at BHSU.

So far the student-led projects have been book houses, murals at the Spearfish Rec Center, and the Free Store on the BHSU campus that allows students access to free clothing, food, and school supplies.

Faculty and students are always looking to the community for new ideas, you can find a link on their website.

