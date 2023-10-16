South Dakota unified judicial system issues FY2023 annual report

PIERRE, S.D. (KEVN) - The South Dakota Unified Judicial System has issued its FY2023 Annual Report, which encompasses the work of the South Dakota Supreme Court, circuit courts, magistrate courts, and the State Court Administrator’s Office between July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2023.

The Supreme Court of South Dakota is the highest court in the state. It is the final authority on interpreting and applying the law in South Dakota. The trial courts in South Dakota are called circuit courts and include magistrate courts. These courts handle both criminal cases and civil lawsuits. The State Court Administrator’s Office provides administrative support and assistance to the judiciary in South Dakota.

“While this Annual Report distills 12 months of court activity into pages of tables and graphs, it is not done so without a recognition as to what this report truly represents. Each number signifies a person and how the South Dakota court system directly impacted that person’s life,” said South Dakota Supreme Court Chief Justice Steven R. Jensen. “The Unified Judicial System and its judicial officers and employees strive to ensure the fair and impartial administration of the law in every matter that comes before us.”

For more information, contact Alisa Bousa, Unified Judicial System public information officer, at 605-773-2031 or alisa.bousa@ujs.state.sd.us.

