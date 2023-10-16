South Dakota retailers welcome hunters

PIERRE, S.D. (KEVN) - Retail businesses throughout South Dakota are gearing up for the start of the 2023 pheasant hunting season on Oct. 21. This annual event attracts thousands of hunters from various parts of the country, who come to our state to experience this one-of-a-kind and unforgettable tradition.

“Communities around the state are ready for hunters, with many shops and stores working together to create special events,” said South Dakota Retailers Association Exec. Dir. Nathan Sanderson. “Hunting season is a great opportunity to showcase our world-renowned hospitality and wide-open spaces while supporting our communities and local businesses.”

South Dakota businesses are happy to see an increase in foot traffic, regardless of their niche. Many retailers actively cater to the hunting and shooting community. Pheasant lodges, hunting outfitters, and hundreds of stores that sell guns, ammunition, licenses, hunting gear, and food are anticipating the fall hunting tradition in the state.

Each year they open their doors, and even their homes, to visitors nationwide.

Sal Roseland, owner of R&R Pheasant Hunting near Seneca and Vice-President of the South Dakota Upland Outfitters Association, noted the importance of hunting season to South Dakota’s economy, including family farmers. “Pheasant hunting is a huge economic driver and has helped keep many family farmers and ranchers operating” he noted. “But more than that, it’s a great activity that gets families outdoors and enjoying our beautiful state.”

Pheasant season in South Dakota runs from Oct. 21, 2023, through Jan. 31, 2024.

