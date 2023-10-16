It’s curtain call for the Belle Fourche Area Community Theater

BELLE FOURCHE, S.D. (KEVN) - Members of the Belle Fourche Area Community Theater are ready to take their final bow for the 2023 season.

The theater wraps up with a spooktacular showing of the House on Haunted Hill, just in time for Halloween.

The play is set in the late 1950s and brings together a cast of eccentric characters to spend the evening in a haunted house.

While some people might be familiar with the movie, the play still brings some surprising scares for the audience.

Despite the 2023 season for the Belle Fourche Area Community Theater ending earlier than usual, members are already at work putting together shows for next year.

“We have several shows lined up and we can announce now our summer show for 2024 will be Murder on the Orient Express,” said Derek Olson, executive director for the Belle Fourche Area Community Theater.

House on Haunted Hill opens this weekend on Oct. 20 and 21 at 7 p.m. and Oct. 22 at 3 p.m.

Tickets for the play can be purchased here.

