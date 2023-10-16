How a fun event keeps one non-profit going strong

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - When talking about charity runs the last thing you might think of is bringing your dog, much less dressing them in a costume, but that’s exactly what organizers of this event want you to do.

Dog Walking Dead is the final of three runs put together by Hobo’s Healing Heart, an organization dedicated to helping people afford emergency doctor visits for their pets. This event differs from the other half of K runs put on by Hobo’s Healing Heart because participants and their dogs can dress up in costume for this run. The organizer of Sunday’s run says this can be a good excuse to get out of the house on the weekend.

“Come out and you can be here with your dog on a beautiful day, watch your kids run around, you can enjoy a good beer, do your 0.5k, and then you get to go home,” said Kelly Harnett, the president of Hobo’s Healing Heart.

All proceeds from this event go toward Hobo’s Healing Heart so they can help those faced with one of the most challenging decisions a pet owner can make.

“Sometimes things happen and somebody’s situation financially changes and their pet might have an emergency and they need help to pay for that emergency. Other times they might have to say goodbye to that family member, and they don’t have a way to cover cremation services, and we believe that it’s really important for people to have that closure and be able to bring their pets home,” said Harnett.

Harnett says the event arose to spotlight the seriousness of what they normally do.

“What we do as a board is very heavy when we have to go through applications and talk to our applicants, it can be heartbreaking. So we need something fun. So these are our fun events just making fun of run events so we call this the hardest run in the hills,” said Harnett.

As a runner herself, Harnett believes she is qualified to poke fun at running events. For more information on how to sign up to help out, you can click here.

