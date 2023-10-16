Black Hills State soccer trying for late season run

Yellow Jackets eyeing 8-seed in RMAC conference tournament
By Andrew Lind
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 12:52 AM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Black Hills State soccer fell to CSU Pueblo 4-0 on Saturday afternoon.

The Yellow Jackets are currently in 10th place in the RMAC conference standings. They will need to move up to at least 8th place if they want a to compete in the conference tournament happening the first week of November.

