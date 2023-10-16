3 health facilities come together for spine symposium

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Encouraging all ages of people to care about their spine health and take a step in the right direction for World Spine Day by registering for the Spinal Pain Symposium today starting at 4:30 p.m. at the Dahl Arts Center, 713 7th Street, Rapid City.

Physicians, Dr. Bob McIntosh and Dr. Kilby Rech say, this exciting event is your chance to learn about the different ways to resolve back pain because you will hear from experts in the field about the latest advancements in spinal pain management. This event will be an in-person gathering and promises to be an informative and engaging experience.

At the Spinal Pain Symposium, hosted by Monument Health, Healthsource, and Black Hills Orthopedic Center, you’ll have the opportunity to connect with leading professionals to gain valuable knowledge and insights into innovative approaches for managing spinal pain. This event is designed to foster collaboration and enhance your understanding of spinal pain management from the least invasive, non-surgical approaches to the latest advancements in surgical interventions. McIntosh recommends getting there early at 4:30 today for a special “Meet the Doctors” to get a chance to speak directly with them about personal questions you may have and to not miss out on this unique opportunity to expand your knowledge, learn from the experts, and stay up-to-date with the latest trends in the field. The event will have 3 speakers, Dr. Tyler Ptacek from Rapid City Medical Center- Interventional Pain, Dr. Kyle Schmidt from Monument Neuroscience- Neurosurgeon, and Dr. Kilby Rech from Healthsource Chiropractic- Chiropractor.

McIntosh says they will also have different vendors including spinal decompression, inflammation control, laser therapy, and nutrition. Rech reminds us that there will be a queen-sized Saatva mattress raffled off to people who purchase tickets.

Food and drinks will be provided.

To attend tonight’s spinal symposium event the cost is $25.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.