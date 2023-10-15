State minimum wage to increase Jan. 1

(MGN)
By Ezra Garcia
Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Starting from Jan. 1, 2024, the minimum wage in South Dakota will increase from $10.80/hour to $11.20/hour.

The state adjusts its minimum wage annually, based on the increase in the cost of living as measured by the Consumer Price Index published by the U.S. Department of Labor. This annual increase was established by SDCL 60-11-3.2, a law passed by the South Dakota Legislature that went into effect on January 1, 2016.

For tipped employees, the hourly minimum wage will be $5.60/hour from Jan. 1, 2024, which is half the minimum wage for non-tipped employees. It is important to note that wages and tips combined must be at least equal to the minimum wage.

These increases will apply to all South Dakota employers, with some limited exceptions. For more information, visit the South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation.

