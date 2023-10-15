Mines volleyball falls in straight sets to MSU Denver
Hardrockers drop their first loss in last five matches
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 11:49 PM MDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota Mines volleyball lost in straight sets to No. 7 MSU Denver on Saturday.
The Hardrockers came into Saturday’s match on a four game winning streak, but they weren’t enough for the Roadrunners. Mines is back on the court Tuesday versus Black Hills State in Spearfish.
