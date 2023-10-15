Ben Noland sets school record for Mines football

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota Mines wide receiver Ben Noland set a school record Saturday in a 45-22 loss to No. 2 Colorado School of Mines.

Noland set the school record for the most receptions in a single game with 16. The junior also earned 137 receiving yards. The Jefferson, Georgia, native has tallied 693 receiving yards this season along with eight touchdowns, coming into Saturday’s game.

The Hardrockers are back in action next Saturday at noon against Fort Lewis.

