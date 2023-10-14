Uhre found guilty of two of three simple assault charges

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A Pennington County jury found 76-year old Connie Uhre guilty Friday night of two of three simple assault charges she was facing. The jury got the case Friday afternoon after the completion of a two day trial. Uhre was accused of spraying three people with Pledge while they were protesting at the Grand Gateway Hotel on May 22, 2022. Uhre is one of the owners of the hotel. Uhre faces up to one year in jail and a $2,000 fine for each of the convictions when she’s sentenced.

