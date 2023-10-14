School bus routes due to change because of driver shortage

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With a shortage of bus drivers, Rapid City Area School district has decided to stop running some of their bus routes.

RCAS is currently short about 13 drivers, making it more difficult for the current staff to keep up with the bus routes. However, not all routes will be closed, but instead will be on alternating schedules so that the same families will not be affected week after week. The school board is looking at different solutions that could help stagger the routes without disrupting families schedules.

”We’ve explored staggering bell schedules, which would give us then the opportunity to double up routes and use our drivers more efficiently. We’ve talked about moving boundaries, we’ve talked about moving the bus radius, all of which those things have impacts on our students and families that we really need to think about and make sure that it’s the right solution,” said Coy Sasse, director of business and support services for RCAS.

Sasse said that if someone would like to apply and help with the bus routes, they shouldn’t be deterred by not having a CDL, as RCAS will pay for classes and licensing for them. If you would like to apply, you can follow this link.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.