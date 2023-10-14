Rapid Valley Volunteer Fire Department holds annual pancake supper

Rapid Valley Fire Department held its annual pancake supper fundraiser.
By Adrian Carbajal
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 7:34 PM MDT|Updated: seconds ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Rapid Valley Fire Volunteer Department is warming people up in this cool weather, with their annual pancake supper fundraiser.

The fundraiser helps the Volunteer Fire Department get new equipment and better protect the firefighters who are out on calls on a daily basis. In years past, the event has been a huge success and is expected to have over a thousand people this evening. The fire department stresses the importance of getting the community out to the station every year.

“For the Rapid Valley area this is the one event in the year where the whole community can come together at our fire station and people from the community can talk to one another,” said Assistant Chief Hunter Vissia. “To experience the firefighters and see what we’re all about. It’s just really important that everyone comes because we got lots of pancakes and lots of happy firemen that want to see the community that we serve.”

With the amount of people expected in addition to the muddy conditions the fire department is expecting limited parking, so if you plan on making your way out there this evening make sure to head out sooner rather than later.

