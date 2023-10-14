Jury deliberating in Connie Lester Uhre assault trial

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The trial for a woman charged with three counts of simple assault is now in the hands of the jury.

Connie Lester Uhre is accused of spraying disinfectant in the faces of protesters in the parking lot of the Grand Gateway Hotel in Rapid City in May 2022.

The protests followed a deadly shooting at the Grand Gateway Hotel in March 2022. Uhre, one of the hotel owners, posted comments on social media that prompted some in the Native American community to protest against the hotel.

Prosecutors ended the day with their closing arguments, saying Uhre got upset with the protestors and took it upon herself to take care of the situation.

The state also told the jury to not believe Uhre’s story, saying that it’s convenient that the defense wants the jury to look at the evidence but only when it’s convenient for them.

Uhre’s attorney argued that the protesters were taunting Uhre and making her fearful of what they would do.

The defense also stated that none of the witnesses in the trial ever mentioned that they were fearful or scared of Uhre and says that Uhre did not inflict fear upon them, so the jury should find her innocent.

The jury is currently in deliberations. We will keep you updated when we know more.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.