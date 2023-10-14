Jury deliberating in Connie Lester Uhre assault trial

Connie Lester Uhre is charged with three counts of simple assault, after an altercation that took place at the Grand Gateway Hotel in May 2022.
By Madison Newman
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 7:38 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The trial for a woman charged with three counts of simple assault is now in the hands of the jury.

Connie Lester Uhre is accused of spraying disinfectant in the faces of protesters in the parking lot of the Grand Gateway Hotel in Rapid City in May 2022.

The protests followed a deadly shooting at the Grand Gateway Hotel in March 2022. Uhre, one of the hotel owners, posted comments on social media that prompted some in the Native American community to protest against the hotel.

Prosecutors ended the day with their closing arguments, saying Uhre got upset with the protestors and took it upon herself to take care of the situation.

The state also told the jury to not believe Uhre’s story, saying that it’s convenient that the defense wants the jury to look at the evidence but only when it’s convenient for them.

Uhre’s attorney argued that the protesters were taunting Uhre and making her fearful of what they would do.

The defense also stated that none of the witnesses in the trial ever mentioned that they were fearful or scared of Uhre and says that Uhre did not inflict fear upon them, so the jury should find her innocent.

The jury is currently in deliberations. We will keep you updated when we know more.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The House of Representatives will hold a roll call vote in the coming days to decide who the...
South Dakota Representative Dusty Johnson reacts to House Speaker nomination process
Police spoke with an employee of the business who said an unknown white male had entered the...
Armed robbery at Rapid City casino
A Dupree, SD man is sentenced to 16 years in prison for killing another man along a highway.
Dupree man sentenced to 16 years in prison for murder
This image appears to show Grand Gateway Hotel owner Connie Uhre spraying a cleaning product at...
Trial for woman accused of simple assault begins
Pine Ridge man convicted of three counts of first-degree murder

Latest News

Connie Lester Uhre is charged with three counts of simple assault, after an altercation that...
Jury deliberating in Connie Lester Uhre assault trial
Rapid Valley Fire Department hosts the annual pancake supper fundraiser.
Rapid Valley Volunteer Fire Department holds annual pancake supper
Rapid Valley Fire Department held its annual pancake supper fundraiser.
Rapid Valley Volunteer Fire Department holds annual pancake supper
The Lead City Commission is trying to decide whether to renew its contract with Sander...
Lead garbage contracts