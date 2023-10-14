Fright Fridays: Haunting House at Aby’s

What better way to kick off Friday the 13th than with our second Friday Frights. Established in 2020 this bar, music venue and eatery is giving off spooky vibes
By Juliana Alford and Humberto Giles-Sanchez
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 10:28 PM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - This is the second year of the haunting house at Abys, except this year will be bigger and spookier than last.

The theme will be haunting camp.

“Well, we actually had somebody, a friend of ours, Nichole Bennett write the story of Camp Aby’s. We’re opening on Friday the 13th so think Camp Crystal Lake, very 1980s horror movie, Slasher, you know, last girl alive,” said Crissy Davies, co-creator.

Every night 22 to 33 actors will roam Camp Aby’s, ready to bring you frights.

About 13 crew members are working behind the scenes on the haunting house by setting up the blood, latex, set design and costumes.

“Set up is pretty quick. A lot of what we have is already in hand, so you know we don’t have to put together a lot of props we already own them, we don’t have to bloody a lot of props, they are already bloody,” said Davies.

This haunting house is bigger than last year’s, but the costs are not as frightening as you would expect.

“When Jeremy, the owner of Aby’s, asked if I have ever done a haunted house, he asked how much I needed to get started and I told him nothing, just let me bring what I have. I brought my embalming table and so costs are pretty low,” said Davies.

Friday the 13th is the opening night of this haunting house, and will remain open till Oct. 15 from 6 to 9 p.m.

They will reopen Oct. 19 through the 28th. Cost of admission to the haunting house is $20.

Be ready for any surprises lurking around the corner.

On the last day they will have a sensory version. They won’t have loud noises, strobe lights, or strange smells.

For more information on the haunting house, click here.

