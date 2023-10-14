Friday Night Hike, October 13, pt. 2

Stevens’ second half comeback isn’t enough versus SF Roosevelt
Friday Night Hike, October 13, pt. 2
Friday Night Hike, October 13, pt. 2
By Vic Quick and Andrew Lind
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 12:30 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City Stevens football scored 21 points in the second half, but it wasn’t enough as the Raiders fell 35-21 to Sioux Falls Roosevelt on Friday. Stevens is back in action next Thursday versus their city rivals, Rapid City Central.

Other scores from around the region, Central fell to O’Gorman 42-7. Watertown also beat Spearfish 42-7. Stanley County defeated Faith 38-8 and Philip earned a 54-0 victory over White River.

Next week’s edition of the Friday Night Hike will be on Thursday as state playoffs begin in the 9-man ranks as well as in 11B.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police spoke with an employee of the business who said an unknown white male had entered the...
Armed robbery at Rapid City casino
The House of Representatives will hold a roll call vote in the coming days to decide who the...
South Dakota Representative Dusty Johnson reacts to House Speaker nomination process
Pine Ridge man convicted of three counts of first-degree murder
This image appears to show Grand Gateway Hotel owner Connie Uhre spraying a cleaning product at...
Trial for woman accused of simple assault begins
A Dupree, SD man is sentenced to 16 years in prison for killing another man along a highway.
Dupree man sentenced to 16 years in prison for murder

Latest News

Friday Night Hike, October 13, pt. 1
Friday Night Hike, October 13, pt. 1
10-13 Douglas football live
Live interview with Douglas defensive coordinator Jon Pierson
stm volleyball 10-12
STM volleyball celebrates senior night with win over Custer
10-12 Central soccer
Seniors led Central girls soccer to a big season