Family of hit and run victim offers reward for information

A Rapid City family is looking for information about the person who killed their loved one, and there is a reward.
By Adrian Carbajal
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 7:25 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A Rapid City family is looking for information about the person who killed their loved one, and there is a reward.

Terrance “Big Nation” Little Thunder was known by family and friends as a gentle giant. His loves involved family, basketball, and his motorcycle.

“He may be intimidating by appearance but he had a good heart,” said his aunt Mia Little Thunder. “He just liked to be around a lot of people, a lot of his friends. He enjoyed company.”

A month ago, Sept. 13, Terrance was riding his motorcycle when he was struck by a truck. He was rushed to the hospital where he later died from his injuries. The family is in mourning but wants people to remember Terrance for who he was.

“Down to earth good-natured type of guy and always willing to help others,” said aunt Delora Little Thunder. “Even when he didn’t have much for himself he was willing to take what he had and offer it to them.”

The crash was at the intersection of Haines and College Avenue. The driver of the other vehicle took off and the only information known is that it was a white pickup truck that struck him. The community has since come together to offer a reward of $20,000 to anyone who can give information leading to an arrest.

“Hopefully that person who sees this will have a conscience to come forward and say ‘Hey I made a mistake. I ran into someone’s nephew, brother, son,’” said Mia.

“We want justice. The family wants justice for Terry, Nation. That person needs to be held accountable,” said Delora.

There will be a march by the family in coordination with NDN Collective, Saturday, Oct. 21, to honor Terrance. It will be held on Haines and College Avenue where the crash occurred.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The House of Representatives will hold a roll call vote in the coming days to decide who the...
South Dakota Representative Dusty Johnson reacts to House Speaker nomination process
Police spoke with an employee of the business who said an unknown white male had entered the...
Armed robbery at Rapid City casino
A Dupree, SD man is sentenced to 16 years in prison for killing another man along a highway.
Dupree man sentenced to 16 years in prison for murder
This image appears to show Grand Gateway Hotel owner Connie Uhre spraying a cleaning product at...
Trial for woman accused of simple assault begins
Pine Ridge man convicted of three counts of first-degree murder

Latest News

A Rapid City family is looking for information about the person who killed their loved one, and...
Family of hit and run victim offers reward for information
Attorney General’s Medicaid fraud control unit leads effort to recoup stolen money
Police spoke with an employee of the business who said an unknown white male had entered the...
Armed robbery at Rapid City casino
Marty Jackley, Attorney General, recently announced that the office’s Medicaid Fraud Control...
Attorney General’s Medicaid fraud control unit leads effort to recoup stolen money
People outside of the Hope Center in Rapid City.
Rapid City and Pennington County leaders work on homeless crisis