AAUW provides area scholarships for women through annual used book sale

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The American Association of United Women begin their used book sale this October at the Central States Fair in the Creative Arts Building.

All proceeds from the book sale will go toward scholarships for women and girls in different chapters of their education.

Dates and times are as follows:

Oct. 20 - 5-7 p.m. (early bird donation price of $10)

Oct. 21 - 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Oct. 22 - 10 a.m. - noon.

AAUW members have laid out more than 30 categories of books to choose from, including fiction, non-fiction, religion, mystery, romance, sports, women’s studies, sci-fi, children’s books, and more.

Hardback books can be purchased for $4 and paperbacks for $1.

Information about scholarships and grants can be found on the AAUW website.

