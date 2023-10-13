Woman killed, man injured after pickup crashes into Amish buggy

FILE - According to the report, the buggy fell on top of the horse that was pulling it.
FILE - According to the report, the buggy fell on top of the horse that was pulling it.(Pexels)
By KCTV5 Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 12:26 PM MDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) – A 20-year-old woman from Missouri was killed after being thrown from an Amish buggy Wednesday.

A crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol states Katie Kemp and 22-year-old Chris Kemp were riding in the buggy on Route O in Johnson County just after 5:30 p.m.

Authorities said a 2011 Dodge Ram hit the back of the buggy and both riders were ejected.

According to the report, the buggy fell on top of the horse that was pulling it.

Katie Kemp was flown to the hospital where she died from her injuries.

Chris Kemp was taken to the hospital by ambulance to be treated for minor injuries.

Officials did not report if the driver of the pickup truck was injured.

Copyright 2023 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The House of Representatives will hold a roll call vote in the coming days to decide who the...
South Dakota Representative Dusty Johnson reacts to House Speaker nomination process
A Dupree, SD man is sentenced to 16 years in prison for killing another man along a highway.
Dupree man sentenced to 16 years in prison for murder
She grew up in the Black Hills of South Dakota including Rapid City and the Pine Ridge Indian...
Lakota Hoop Dancer & Interpreter tells legacy behind her name
Smoke from an attack in Gaza.
Rapid City business man worries about his family that are in the midst of the Middle East conflict
This building that housed Family Thrift and Albertsons Grocery Store will soon sport a new name.
Vacant Rapid City building will soon see use

Latest News

The UAW said the Kentucky Truck Plant is joining the strike after Ford refused to make headway...
UAW breaks pattern of adding factories to strikes on Fridays, says more plants could come any time
Officers are on the scene of a “critical incident” unfolding in Glendorado Township, a few...
Minnesota man who shot 5 officers told wife it was ‘his day to die,’ according to complaint
Smoke rises following Israeli airstrikes in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip on Thursday, Oct. 12,...
Israel’s Netanyahu vows to ‘destroy’ Hamas, says Gaza offensive still in early stages
FILE - A pair of ruby slippers once worn by actress Judy Garland in the "The Wizard of Oz" sit...
Man pleads guilty to stealing ‘Wizard of Oz’ ruby slippers from Minnesota museum in 2005
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a roundtable with Jewish community leaders in the...
LIVE: Biden administration awards $7 billion for ‘clean hydrogen’ hubs across the country to help replace fossil fuels