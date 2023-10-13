USDA working with Tribal leaders to purchase local bison and give them back to Native communities

The USDA announced a historic tribal food sovereignty pilot project that will take locally purchased Bison and give them back to Native communities.
By Kate Robinson
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 6:34 PM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - 26.3% of Native Americans in South Dakota report suffering from food insecurity. On Thursday, Oct. 12, the USDA announced a historic tribal food sovereignty pilot project.

The program will allow for the purchase of Bison in South Dakota and in turn distribute those back into Native communities in the area. Through partnerships with tribal leaders and producers across the country- millions of dollars worth of food will be distributed to tribes, food banks, and schools. The USDA made an effort to take the needs of tribes into consideration, from the right time of year to buy a bison to the correct ways to use all of the buffalo after it’s killed. The program is only in the beginning stages.

“This particular program is for the commodities or the FIDIPA program on Indian reservations. We are starting there, starting small with the pilot, and hoping to learn some good lessons to expand our purchasing as we go forward,” says Heather Dawn Thompson, the USDA Office of Tribal Relations Director.

With help from both tribal bison producers and local producers, the USDA plan to expand the program regionally, making sure all food purchased in South Dakota, was raised in South Dakota.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
A major autumn storm on the way!
Come May 2024, RCAS will be closing Canyon Lake Elementary School.
Canyon Lake Elementary closure spurs RCAS boundary changes
Two adults now charged in Mitchell baseball team rape case
An apartment building is being built in Box Elder.
The City of Box Elder vision plan sparks the community
The House of Representatives will hold a roll call vote in the coming days to decide who the...
South Dakota Representative Dusty Johnson reacts to House Speaker nomination process

Latest News

A chemotherapy drug shortage will not affect patients going to Monument Health for care.
Patients will not feel the affects of cancer drug shortages
Construction crews are ahead of schedule on getting the water main on this street fixed.
Saint Charles Street sinkhole will soon be repaired
Rapid City sets building permit record with two months to spare
Rapid City sets new building permit record with two months to spare
A Dupree, SD man is sentenced to 16 years in prison for killing another man along a highway.
Dupree man sentenced to 16 years in prison for murder